Big Brother Naija 2020 ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica were on Sunday night caught making love.





The two housemates who have interest in each other were caught in the act after Sunday night eviction.

Erica in the viral video was seen under a duvet with Kiddwaya. This has attracted criticisms online.





This is not the first time housemates from this season will be caught in the act, recall that Ka3na and Praise were caught having s3x days ago.

The 18 housemates would on Monday evening play the head of house task which will decide the housemate that will be immune from this week’s eviction.





