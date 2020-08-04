Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Kaisha on Tuesday morning received the first punishment from Biggie.





Kaisha was fined for breaking the house infringement.





With this fine, her Betway wallet will be adjusted.





Kaisha is the first housemate to be fined in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality show.





It was learnt that she woke up late and was locked out from the arena room for early morning exercise.

Her punishment may cost the housemates their wager this week.





Meanwhile, 16 housemates are up for eviction this week except Dorathy and Ozo who have immunity for the week.





