Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Ka3na has reacted to report of being intimate with fellow housemate, Praise.
A video had emerged last week of the duo making love before Ka3na was evicted from the reality show.
However, Ka3na insisted that they were never intimate in the house.
Speaking with Beats FM, the mother of three said they were only cuddling aggressively.
“There was no s3xual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened,” she said.
