



Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has told fellow housemate, Nengi that he is not in the reality show to have a girlfriend.

In their one-on-one conversation last night, Nengi said she didn’t want to stand between Kidd and other female housemates.

Nengi felt her closeness to Kidd was causing tension in the house saying, “I know I’m the problem and I can always step back.”

But, the Billionaire’s son told her that he does not want to go into deep relationships in the house but just to flirt.

According to him, “If we get in too deep, anything I do will hurt her,” [referring to Erica)

“if I sit and talk to you, WATHONI or flirt with you. I’m just a nice guy who’s flirtatious.

“I’m not trying to have a girlfriend or anything serious.”

Erica broke up with Kidd last night after they were caught having sex a previous night.

Video:





