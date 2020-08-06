Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has told fellow
housemate, Nengi that he is not in the reality show to have a girlfriend.
In their one-on-one conversation last night, Nengi said she
didn’t want to stand between Kidd and other female housemates.
Nengi felt her closeness to Kidd was causing tension in the
house saying, “I know I’m the problem and I can always step back.”
But, the Billionaire’s son told her that he does not want to
go into deep relationships in the house but just to flirt.
According to him, “If we get in too deep, anything I do will
hurt her,” [referring to Erica)
“if I sit and talk to you, WATHONI or flirt with you. I’m
just a nice guy who’s flirtatious.
“I’m not trying to have a girlfriend or anything serious.”
Erica broke up with Kidd last night after they were caught
having sex a previous night.
