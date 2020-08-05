



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition housemate, Nengi, has stated that she is not a man snatcher.





Nengi disclosed this during a conversation with fellow housemates, Laycon and Trikytee on Wednesday, where she discussed the gossip going on about her.





Trikytee stepped in to tell Nengi that some housemates feel she is trying to snatch another person’s man away.





In her reaction, Nengi said she is not “a stealer of man.’’





Nengi further explained that she has no time to be snatching anybody’s man.





According to her, if any man clings to her, then it is because the person is interested in her.





Nengi also disclosed that it is the men who rush her, and not otherwise.





Watch video below:





