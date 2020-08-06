



The new relationship between Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya has crashed.

Recall that the lovers were seen making love on Sunday night.

Erica had also told Laycon that she is physically attracted to Kiddwaya and has a thing for him.

However, on Wednesday night, Erica made a U-turn and told Kiddwaya that they should go back to being just friends.

According to her, “My brain cannot handle this relationship in this house. I don’t think I’m ready to handle a relationship here.

“Let’s just go back to the way we were, just friends.”

It is not certain if the break up is because of her earlier conversation with Laycon where he said he feels disrespected whenever she’s with Kiddwaya

She also told him she enjoyed making out with him but wants all that to come to an end.

“Making out with you was unplanned and I liked it but we should just go back to how we were. Just friends,” she said.





