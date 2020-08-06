The new relationship between Big Brother Naija, BBNaija
housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya has crashed.
Recall that the lovers were seen making love on Sunday
night.
Erica had also told Laycon that she is physically attracted
to Kiddwaya and has a thing for him.
However, on Wednesday night, Erica made a U-turn and told
Kiddwaya that they should go back to being just friends.
According to her, “My brain cannot handle this relationship
in this house. I don’t think I’m ready to handle a relationship here.
“Let’s just go back to the way we were, just friends.”
It is not certain if the break up is because of her earlier
conversation with Laycon where he said he feels disrespected whenever she’s
with Kiddwaya
She also told him she enjoyed making out with him but wants
all that to come to an end.
“Making out with you was unplanned and I liked it but we
should just go back to how we were. Just friends,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
ERICA: Your actions will definitely bring drama. Making out with you was unplanned, but I liked it. For me it’s not about emotions, I’d rather just go back to the way we were like “guys”. . KIDD: So lets just keep our friendship. Everything will stay the same apart from.. . . . #bbnaija #bbnaijareunion #bbnaija2020#pepperdemreunion #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijalockdown #bbnaijahotgist2020
