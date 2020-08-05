 BBNaija 2020: Dorathy, Nengi, Kidwwaya, Team B housmates win N2m each | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates in Team B have won the sum of two million naira.

The housemates were divided into two groups to perform a ‘Dulux design challenge’ on Wednesday afternoon.

They were instructed to decorate and set up a mini apartment.

The teams were named Lunar Falls and Cornish Dawn.


After the challenge, team Lunar Falls scored a total of 83 points, while team Cornish Dawn won the task with a total of 89 points.

Members of team Cornish Dawn are Kiddwaya, Nengi, Dorathy, Erica, Tochi, Kaisha, Lucy, Trikytee and Brightho.

Biggie announced that team members of Cornish Dawn won a cash prize of N2m alongside Dulux Paint each.




