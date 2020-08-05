



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the demise of Akwa Ibom State Chairman, Ini Okopido.





He died Wednesday at the Ibom Multi-specialty Hospital (IBH), Uyo, the state capital.





APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, in a statement said Okopido will be sorely missed.





He noted that the party has lost a gentleman and grassroots politician who was at the forefront of mainstreaming the APC as the party of choice in Akwa Ibom State.





Nabena recalled that Okopido was a stabilising force who provided a listening ear to all party supporters, members, leaders and other stakeholders not only in Akwa Ibom but across Nigeria.





He said the deceased, “was a critical partner in the ongoing reconciliation and repositioning efforts being undertaken by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.”





APC extended condolences to his immediate family, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and indeed the entire APC family.





The party prayed God to comfort all that mourn and grant Okopido eternal rest.





