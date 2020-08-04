Dan Orbih, chairman of the campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, says everything Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said about Osagie Ize-Iyamu in 2016 is correct.





Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, had defeated Ize-Iyamu in the 2016 election.





The governor had contested under the APC while Ize-Iyamu was of the PDP. Oshiomhole, who was governor at the time, had de-marketed Ize-Iyamu whom he said could not be trusted.





Speaking at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo local government area of the state on Monday, Orbih, who is a former chairman of the PDP in Edo, asked the people to judge Ize-Iyamu by what Oshiomhole told them in 2016.

“We thank God for giving us Obaseki as our governor, he has shown good character and courage and deserves to be reelected,” he said.





“He believes that the people must be taken seriously, which is why he has put them before anyone’s selfish interest. You can see that the man Oshiomhole condemned four years ago is the same man he is parading everywhere and kneeling to beg for. No man is God. With all of you present, we say enough is enough to godfatherism in our state.





“All the things Oshiomhole said about Ize-Iyamu in the last four years are correct and all the things Oshiomhole also said about Obaseki in the same year are also correct.





“This is the first time we are having a governor that doesn’t believe in sharing public funds. He was not elected to share the money meant for development of our state. I urge you to go on with Obaseki. There is no doubt in our minds that he is the best man for the job.”









