Okopido, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is dead.
The party Chairman, according the Nation, died in the early hours of Wednesday.
He reportedly died of multiple organ failure.
In May, Ini’s elder brother and former Minister of State for Environment, Ime Okopido died.
Ime served under the administration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.
The Okopidos are indigenes of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
