



Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan on Monday reacted to a report published in the media, in which he was listed among those awarded various contracts by the Niger Delta Development Commission.





In his reaction, Uduaghan through his Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, said it was ridiculous that the said contract supposedly awarded to him is a road inside Port Harcourt town.





He described the report as false while hoping the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio makes a corrective statement on the report which has since been widely circulated in the media space.





The statement reads: The attention of His Excellency, former Gov of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by The Punch Newspapers of Monday 3rd August 2020, which stated that the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission”





In the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.”





We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.





Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.





Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischevious publication.





