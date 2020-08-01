 Abuja topples Lagos as COVID-19 cases rise to 43,151 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night announced 462 fresh infections in the country making the total cases 43,151.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update posted on their Twitter.

FCT led again with 93 new infections cases, followed by Lagos with 78, Plateau with 64 and Kaduna 54.


Other are: “Oyo-47, Ondo-32, Adamawa-23, Bauchi-19, Rivers-9, Ogun-9, Delta-9, Edo-7, Kano-6, Enugu-6, Nasarawa-5, Osun-1,”

However, 19,565 people have so far been discharged, while the infection has claimed 879 lives.






