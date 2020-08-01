





There are now at least 4,536,240 cases of coronavirus in the US and 152,878 people have died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.On Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins reported 41,225 new cases and 823 reported deaths.The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.Missouri’s health department reported 1,489 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday.The department has reported more than 1,000 positive cases each of the past 11 days.On Thursday, the department said in a series of tweets that due to increased testing throughout the state combined with the testing delays at labs across the country, there was a backlog of data processing and entry in its office affecting the case counts over the previous 10 days. The tweets on Thursday said that today’s numbers would be current with only cases reported over the past 24 hours.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Missouri is now 50,323, according to figures released Friday afternoon by the department. The state reported a 9.7% positivity rate averaged over the past seven days.There were also 10 new deaths in the state, according to the department, bringing the total to 1,243.However, an ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 173,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 22.The new projections, published Friday, forecast 173,270 deaths by August 22, with a possible range of 167,692 to 182,366 deaths.“State-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week may increase over the next four weeks in: Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, and Washington,” the CDC says on its forecasting website.Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections about a month into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published July 23, projected roughly 164,000 coronavirus deaths by August 15.At least 152,072 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.