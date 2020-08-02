





The evacuees from Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, early Sunday.The repatriation flight was conducted by a Nigerian airline, Azman Air.The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.They are also expected to take another Covid-19 test before rejoining the society.It was earlier reported that the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said over 6,000 Nigerians have been evacuated from more than 21 countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.Announcing the arrival of the citizens on Sunday, the airline tweeted;