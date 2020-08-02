No fewer than 117 Nigerians stranded in three East African countries due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home.
The evacuees from Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, early Sunday.
The repatriation flight was conducted by a Nigerian airline, Azman Air.
The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days according to the protocol of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
They are also expected to take another Covid-19 test before rejoining the society.
It was earlier reported that the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said over 6,000 Nigerians have been evacuated from more than 21 countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Announcing the arrival of the citizens on Sunday, the airline tweeted;
Evacuation Update: A Total of 117 Passengers evacuated from 3 African Countries #Rwanda #Tanzania & #Uganda by @AzmanAir safely arrived at International Wing of MMA Lagos 2nd August 2020 around 03:00hrs— AzmanAir - #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) August 2, 2020
We wish all the Passengers a Wonderful Stay in Nigeria#LetsFlyAzmanAir pic.twitter.com/3UMPj4VmZk
