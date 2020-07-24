There are indications that Shinkafi emirate council of Zamfara State may fall apart as most of the traditional title holders in Shinkafi emirate council have thrown in the towels, saying that they were not consulted by the Emir before conferring a traditional title to former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode.





According to those who withdrew from the council, the main problem remains that the Emir in question did not explain the contribution the former minister had made either in Shinkafi Local Government Area or Zamfara state or the entire country.





“We are demanding explanations from the Emir and without the explanations, there will be no peace in the emirate council,” they lamented.





The traditional leaders said they held a meeting in Gusau, the state capital and unanimously agreed that if the Emir wishes to hand over the entire Shinkafi Local Government Area to the Yoruba’s, he can do so, saying that they can equally fight back.





” The Emir should understand that he is not the alpha and omega in the Local Government Area and he will never be.”





According to them, the Emir is never an Island that he can stay in his bedroom and take decision which he imposed on his subordinates, stressing that the state government should dethrone the Emir for the sake of peace in the emirate.





They, however, cautioned the Emir to as a matter of necessity take the Path of honor by resigning his appointment instead of being pushed away disgracefully.





” We are not going to tolerate all this nonsense from the Emir because we are operating a democratic system in the country where everybody can voice out his or her own opinion.”





The traditional leaders maintained that if the state government remains silent over this issue, then there will be problem in the emirate council and the Local Government Area in general.





They called on the Emir to as a matter of urgency withdraw the traditional title from Femi Fani-Kayode, else there will be nothing like Shinkafi emirate council.





It could be recalled that recently the Emir of Shinkafi emirate council, Alhaji Muhammad Isah conferred Femi Fani-Kayode with a traditional title which the traditional title holders said was one of the highest traditional titles in the emirate.





Our correspondent reports authoritatively that since the ceremony took place in Gusau, the state capital, it has raised tension in the Local Government Area.





