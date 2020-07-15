Mike Bamiloye, an evangelist and founder, cum president of Mount Zion Drama Ministry and Mount Zion Television has called out some Nigerian youths who attacked Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over his birthday message to his wife.





Recall that Adeboye on Monday in his message to his wife, Foluke, who turned 72, shared some lessons young ladies could learn from his wife.





The general overseer advised women to be submissive to their husbands and not delegate their primary duties like his wife.





He mentioned that it is a terrible thing for a man to see his wife as the head.





His message got some young Nigerians, especially feminists angry as they took to social media to accuse him of exerting masculinity and being oppressive.





Adeboye has since remained mute and not responded to any comments.





However, Bamiloye took to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, wondering how youths who are not still single and searching will be advising a man who has been married for 52 years.





In his post titled “The RECKLESS YOUTHS OF THE BETHEL CITY,” Bamiloye said he weeps for youths who disrespect elders





“We have some great Youths in this Nation, who are very exceptional Leaders of tomorrow, who would fulfill God’s mandate for their generation.





“But I cry for many Youths of this Generation who lack respect for great elders and intercession of Nigeria,” he said.





He described those advising Adeboye as being possessed with terrible spirit of the end time.





“I read one of the tweets advising Papa Adeboye how to speak about his wife next time. I am amazed at this terrible Spirit of the End Time that is making many Youths of this time to stagger like drunken men.





“A man who has been favorited by God massively, with branches of his church in more than 190 nations of the World, yet found time to celebrate in the public, his wife of 52 years, yet some youths who are trusting the Lord for future Partners and still searching here and there for their future are angry at the man whose PRAYERS they All NEED,” his post added.





