



Dr. Stella Immanuel has lambasted US’ top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci over his claims that hydroxychloroquine is not a tested cure for coronavirus.





Dr. Immanuel took the world by storm on Tuesday when she released her video, claiming that the discredited hydroxychloroquine drug is a tested cure for COVID-19.





Her revelation was backed by President Trump who had overnight tweeted the potentiality of hydroxychloroquine in curing Coronavirus, but the tweets have been deleted by Twitter.





However, Immanuel and a group of Trump frontline doctors went further in Washington D.C. where she gave an impassioned speech testifying that the drug is efficacious.





She said she had successfully treated no fewer than 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Donald Trump as the cure for the virus.





But Dr. Fauci discredited both Trump and Dr. Immanuel’s argument.





“I go along with the FDA. The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” Fauci said on Good Morning America Tuesday.





He added that there were other measures everyone should take to protect themselves, including wearing masks.





“We should all be wearing masks outside,” he said. “There are fundamental things we should be doing, particularly if you happen to be in an area where there’s viral activity.”





Reacting on Wednesday, Immanuel said, “Fauci you are lying.”





Immanuel added that Dr. Fauci knows the truth about the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine.





“You know it. Americans are dying and you are playing Russian roulette with their lives. Early Hydroxychloroquinezinc works #HCQzinc4prevention #weshallnotdiebutlive,” she added on Twitter.





