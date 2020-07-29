





Recall that Dogara who is from Bauchi State had blamed his decision on corruption by his state Governor, Bala Mohammed.However, Fani-Kayode lamented that Dogara left light and entered darkness.In a series of tweets, the former Minister said Dogara needed deliverance.He wrote: “Yakubu Dogara was not just a leader in the @OfficialPDPNig but he was also Speaker of the House. When he left @OfficialAPCNg and joined @OfficialPDPNig he was welcomed with joy and open arms.“He enjoyed immense goodwill in the party and always exhibited the traits of a kind-hearted, soft-spoken & warm gentleman. He is also a very good Christian.“Given all this I cannot understand how such a good man can leave the light of @OfficialPDPNig and willingly enter into the darkness of @OfficialAPCNg. It is simply unbelievable and inexplicable.“This is especially so given the fact that I happen to know that my brother Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state treated him with so much respect, generosity and kindness.“I am convinced that he has been put under a spell and is the victim of some form of demonic ritual voodoo spell and witchcraft. I expect nothing less from the @OfficialAPCNg because that is their stock in trade.“They are a party whose leaders are well versed in the black arts, the occult & sorcery. My prayer is that God delivers Dogara & cause him to come to his senses.”