





Mohammed made the remark in response to allegations Dogara levelled against him.Dogara, who had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, had accused governor Mohammed of diverting a N4.6billion loan, inflating contracts sums, and mismanagement of local government funds.However, the governor described the allegations by Dogara as fabricated lies.Addressing members of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency on a solidarity visit to him in Bauchi yesterday, the governor said: “It is a very regrettable development, it is unfortunate, because he is a young man that we so much love and appreciate, including me. Even now I don’t harbour any malice against him.“But he came to show his true colours as a pretender, as a fabricator of lies against my person, who has helped him to reconnect and recapture his mandate as a member of the House of Reps after being expelled by my adversary, the former Governor.”The Governor also assured leaders of the PDP in Nigeria that Bauchi remains “intact” for the party.