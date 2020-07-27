



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, on Sunday took to Lokoja-Abuja road to control traffic flow.





The governor said he made the move after he was informed that commuters had been on a standstill on the road since Saturday.





Bello told journalists that the gridlock was caused by an accident involving two articulated vehicles on a single lane.





He said motorists had to use a single lane on the Murtala bridge as maintenance work was taking place on the second lane.





The downpour at the weekend compounded the situation, causing motorists and passengers to sleep on the road.





Bello arrived at the Jamata area of the road with his security men and some aides, and spent about five hours directing the flow of traffic.





He said the traffic gridlock was gradually easing and that it would get better if motorists exercised patience and maintained orderliness.





He blamed officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for slow response in moving the articulated vehicles out of the road.





“I was properly briefed about the hardship the commuters have been going through in the last two days on this road,” Bello said.





“I was told few officers of the FRSC were seen controlling the traffic and that no vehicle could even move an inch.





“I have been here since 0645pm and this is 1025pm with some of the officials of the FRSC and other relevant agencies.





“I understand that one of the lanes of the bridge has been under maintenance and travelers from Lokoja/Abuja were made to use only one lane. Unfortunately, two articulated vehicles collided on the single lane resulting in this gridlock.”





Officers of the Nigerian army, navy, civil defence and vigilante group later joined the governor and his security personnel in controlling the traffic.





Isaac Nzapsima, unit commander of the FRSC at Koton Karfe, said the articulated vehicles have been evacuated and that normal traffic flow will return on Monday morning.





















