A media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has mocked Dino Melaye, former Kogi West Senator.





Yakasai said the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has relegated Melaye from a Senator to a cheap clown.





He noted that governor Bello has relegated the former Senator into making videos from his home.





In a tweet, Yakasai wrote: “Governor Yahaya Bello did Dino dirty aswear. He has relegated that guy from a Senator to a cheap clown making stupid videos in his parlour. SMH.”





Melaye is known for making short videos mocking those in the opposition parties and government.





The latest was a short video mocking the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.





Melaye, in the video he tagged “Karma na Shege” recalled telling President Muhammadu Buhari that there are lots of Magu’s in his government but said the president failed to listen.





