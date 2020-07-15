Marina Balmasheva, a Russian influencer, has married her 20-year-old stepson, Vladimir Shavyrin, after divorcing his father.





The woman, 35, shared a video as they married at a local registry office.





The new couple are expecting their first baby, Daily Mail Online reports.





In May, Marina, 35, broke the internet when she shared a picture of herself with Vladimir when he was seven.





On their wedding day, she wrote: “We drove to the registry office, I didn’t even have a hairbrush with me. The rings were in the car. There was a good mood and a little embarrassment.





“After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests. We are expecting a baby and we now want to move to a bigger city.”





The woman from the western region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years, before the divorce.





Marina revealed that they were not on speaking terms.





“I think he does not like what we have done”, she said.





