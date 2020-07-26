The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
Wike said APC has no candidate that can withstand the pedigree of state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
He spoke during the campaign flag-off for the re-election of Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital.
According to Wike: “APC has no candidate. Ize-Iyamu is not a candidate for the election.
“Don’t be afraid, nobody can rig this election. No one man can decide for us in Edo.
“APC has no candidate to match PDP’s candidate. I can’t talk about him because he is not worth it. Be watchful and vote rightly.”
