Sunday, July 26, 2020 0
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Wike said APC has no candidate that can withstand the pedigree of state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He spoke during the campaign flag-off for the re-election of Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital.

According to Wike: “APC has no candidate. Ize-Iyamu is not a candidate for the election.


“Don’t be afraid, nobody can rig this election. No one man can decide for us in Edo.

“APC has no candidate to match PDP’s candidate. I can’t talk about him because he is not worth it. Be watchful and vote rightly.”




