The dismembered body of a popular Ukrainian rapper, Andy Cartwright was found inside a fridge after his wife reportedly chopped off his body.





The body of the rapper was found at his flat in St. Petersburg with his organs cleaned in a washing machine, sprinkled with salt and still red in a fridge.





According to his wife, the 30-year-old rapper known for his performances at Versus Battle, died of a drug overdose in his flat in St Petersburg, Russia.





But the rapper’s friends said he had alcohol problems but did not take drugs, Daily mail reports.





His wife, Marina Kukhal told detectives she had dismembered her husband’s body after his death because she did not want his fans to know he had died such an ‘inglorious’ death.





She confessed that she used four days to dismember his body and kept his body parts in black plastic bags in her fridge.





Police in its statement said Kukhal used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl and chopping board to chop off the rapper’s body.





The investigators in one of its reports found traces of male hands on one of the forearms, as if the victim had been grabbed.





The woman’s lawyer, Irina Skurtu, however, denied reports that the deceased body parts were kept in the washing machine and also disputed that the rapper’s mother-in-law, who has been ordered not to leave St Petersburg, had been involved in the crime.





Meanwhile, the Russian police has opened a murder probe into the death of the rapper, whose real name was Alexander Yushko.





Forensic tests is also to be carried out to establish the cause of death and the widow expected to undergo a polygraph test as part of the murder probe.





