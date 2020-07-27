Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has given reason the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari may not solve insecurity issues in Nigeria.





Obi speaking on Arise TV said though he supports the call by the Senate to sack Service Chiefs owing to increasing rate of crimes, it is not the primary solution to stop crime.





The former governor said what the government needs to do was to invest in the economy and alleviate poverty.





According to him, the better the economy, the reduction in crime.





“I agree with the Senate for change of service chiefs but if you do all these things and don’t change the economy or invest in out of school children they would become criminals.





“We are in a global world, someone can be in Maiduguri and be employed in another country so investment education will reduce crimes.





“Let us invest properly in economy and education, that is the most important solution to end crime,” Obi added.





