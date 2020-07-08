The Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has lamented that when he took over the mantle of leadership from former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, he met on ground a daunting task of piecing together a fragmented society bedeviled with unprecedented security situation.





According to him, the combined forces of military, police and other security agencies were mounting on their oars to end the social problem to no avail as it became operation fire for fire between the security operatives, bandits and notorious kidnappers in the state.





The governor disclosed this during the distribution of 200 security operational vehicles to all the security agencies in the state.





“When I took over, the state was literally under siege by bandits, kidnappers and other miscreants. But I confronted the ugly situation with great valour, using the versatile experience as former chairman, House committee on security and intelligence for four years,” he said.





The governor further said that lack of proper moral upbringing contributed seriously to security challenges in the state, urging the parents to ensure that their children grow up under strict care and discipline, noting that most of the crimes in the state are being perpetrated by unemployed youths.





He, however, said that the immediate past administration allowed the situation to escalate by recruiting so many Yansakai groups who played negative roles in the system.





Continuing, the governor said that he purchased the 200 operational vehicles to enhance the security operations in the state, stressing that the determination of his administration was to end the unholy activities in the state.





“I am very much aware that security anywhere cannot be achieved without the total cooperation of the security agencies and stakeholders in the system.”





He called on security agencies and stakeholders to as a matter of necessity cooperate with the state government in order to end these dastard activities that have encroached into every system in the state.





Matawalle said that he has noticed that there were not enough security operatives in the state which he said informed his decision to intimate President Buhari and the security chiefs on how to deploy security personnel to the state to quell the ugly situation.





