The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has no power to grant Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bail.





The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, made the clarification in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja on Monday.





He said: “It is a probe by the Federal Government panel. Therefore, all enquiries concerning the probe or relating to actions incidental to the probe should be directed to the panel that is handling the probe.”





Recall that Magu had a few days ago written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to be released on bail.

Magu’s legal representative, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, asked Adamu to grant bail to his client on “self recognizance”.





The suspended EFCC boss was arrested last week and taken to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he was interrogated by an Ayo Salami-led panel headed by Ayo Salami, a retired president of the Appeal Court.





He has been in detention since last week, answering questions on embezzled recovered loot and selling of seized assets to associates.





President Muhammadu Buhari on July 10, approved Magu’s suspension as acting chairman of EFCC.













