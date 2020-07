The centre-back left Southampton for Anfield in January 2018 for a reported fee of £75million, which represented a record transfer for a defender.There were other interested parties in Van Dijk’s services, notably City and Chelsea, but the Netherlands international only had eyes for the Reds due to manager Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title this season.“I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City,” Van Dijk said in quotes published in several national newspapers.“When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future.“But the most important thing you look at is the manager – and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose for Liverpool.“Klopp has something special. Is it his energy? Is it his overall image?“I sometimes sit and think about what he does and what he has more than others.“I think it is his man-management. These days that is more important than anything in football.“Klopp gives you this great feeling. He is genuinely happy when you walk into the club in the morning. It may sound daft, but that really inspires you as a player.”Van Dijk, 28, has already lifted the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup as a Liverpool player.In the coming weeks he will get his hands on the Premier League trophy too, with Liverpool’s status as champions confirmed last month with seven games still to play.“I have always said that lifting the Premier League ­trophy would be a dream. That dream has become reality now,” he added.