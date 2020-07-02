The World Health Organisation, WHO, has warned the public against the use of face masks while exercising, stating that it may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.





The health agency gave the warning on Wednesday during an update on coronavirus disease.





According to WHO, sweat could make the mask become wet which will equally make it difficult to breathe.





“The most important preventive measure during exercise is to maintain a physical distance of at least one meter from others.





“We advise that while wearing a medical mask, the user should make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally.





“Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp.





“Medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are flat or pleated; they are affixed to the head with straps or have ear loops,” it said





The health agency also stated that the coronavirus disease is caused by a virus and not bacteria.





“The virus that causes COVID-19 is in a family of viruses called coronaviridae and Antibiotics do not work against viruses.





“Some people who become ill with COVID-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication.





“In this case, antibiotics may be recommended by a health care provider.





“We urge that people who have symptoms of the disease should call their health care provider or COVID-19 hotline for assistance,” the health agency added.





