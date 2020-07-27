Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality, has taken center stage on social media after some yet-to-be-verified reports claimed that she lost her home in the Banana Island area of Lagos.





On July 2, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had seized assets belonging to Festus Fadeyi and Pan Ocean Group. The corporation said they were holding on to debt of over N240 billion.





There was, however, rumour on Monday that Makinwa’s luxury apartment in Banana Island was seized and that the property — said to have been listed among Fadeyi’s assets — was gifted to her.





As of when this report was filed, the vlogger is yet to comment on the rumour.

Last month, the OAP had announced that she bought her dream house, at the age of 35.





Some Nigerians have since taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to register their different opinions on the alleged seizure of Makinwa’s home.





“Which of your daddies bought house for Toke Makinwa on credit and now AMCON has repossessed the house?,” Olusegun asked.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

Which of your daddies bought house for Toke Makinwa on credit and now AMCON has repossessed the house? — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 27, 2020

AMCON took over Toke Makinwa‘s 'house’? Baby girl should have put her name on the property yo😭 — Gift 🖤 (@Giftama_) July 27, 2020

This is the part where all these Twitter feminists rally around Toke Makinwa to help buy her another house in Banana Island. Amen?😂 — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) July 27, 2020





Your mentor Toke Makinwa have been chased from Banana island 🌴 to Cassava plantation 🤣🤣🤣🤣 This life don't envy people anyhow oooooo pic.twitter.com/mC3KRz3RuB July 27, 2020

So even toke makinwa is a small girl big god. Wonders shall never end. pic.twitter.com/Ntvpl5agWl July 27, 2020



Toke Makinwa: *outside her house in Banana Island* AMCON: We are taking over the property kindly pack your bags and all your valuables and leave this premises immediately ! pic.twitter.com/tCdCYND1xP July 27, 2020

If you actually believed Toke Makinwa bought a house in Banana Island, the joke really is on you. Do you know how much houses there cost? What business did she do to be able to afford it? When you ask these questions, you're termed a hater. No wahala — ChrisBest Oguguo (@chrisboguguo) July 27, 2020

So it’s Festus Fadeyi! Interesting. I remember his children called out Toke Makinwa few years ago to leave their father alone. That the man was spending a lot of money on her while being heavily indebted to Skye Bank. Kai. Men are Scum. — Sola (@Advsola) July 27, 2020

Toke Makinwa: "Hardwork gave me all I have today"



If na by handwork i for dey Canada. I for no dey site dey hustle 2k



She broke shamed men. Now they've collected the house a married man gave her in Banana Island. 08056684225 Toke call this no, they have cheap selfcon in Ikorodu — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) July 27, 2020

#MercyEke #bbnaijialockdown



After AMCON repossesses the house bought for Toke Makinwa by her BIG god.



Journalist: Is this true Toke

After AMCON repossesses the house bought for Toke Makinwa by her BIG god.

Journalist: Is this true Toke

Toke Makinwa: 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/R7TOzlo176 July 27, 2020

The difference between Bobrisky and Toke Makinwa is that Bobrisky doesn't even cover how he makes his money. He confidently tells us that his Sugar daddies give him money🤑 — favibes (@favibes1) July 27, 2020

People be yabbing Toke Makinwa cus she said most men are not on her level, I wonder how many of dem fit give person house for ilupeju, talk more of pineapple island??



There are levels to working hard mehn 🤧🚶 — Adébólá (@Dumbgenius_ng) July 27, 2020

E-Feminist when Toke Makinwa ask for help to buy a new Mansion in Banana Island pic.twitter.com/hMvPzvpLPv July 27, 2020

Rejoice not the downfall of Toke Makinwa or anybody.



Today's downfall might be a stepping stone to greater height tomorrow



The fact that her property got seized doesn't mean she'll be sleeping under bridge, moreso, there are some people worse than her that are dragging her here — Adetunji Joshua (@AdetunjiJoshu11) July 27, 2020

I was talking to a gf recently bout how Beyonce sang bout throwing guys out, being independent and all.. Her husband cheated, she didn't throw him out ooo



Ladies, build your life on your own terms, stop having role models that don't practice what they preach, them Toke Makinwa — Fansloft ⚪ (@fansloft) July 27, 2020





