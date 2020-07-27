 ‘Which of your daddies bought the house’ — reactions as rumour of AMCON’s seizure of Toke Makinwa’s mansion booms | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian media personality, has taken center stage on social media after some yet-to-be-verified reports claimed that she lost her home in the Banana Island area of Lagos.

On July 2, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had seized assets belonging to Festus Fadeyi and Pan Ocean Group. The corporation said they were holding on to debt of over N240 billion.

There was, however, rumour on Monday that Makinwa’s luxury apartment in Banana Island was seized and that the property — said to have been listed among Fadeyi’s assets — was gifted to her.

As of when this report was filed, the vlogger is yet to comment on the rumour.

Last month, the OAP had announced that she bought her dream house, at the age of 35.

Some Nigerians have since taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to register their different opinions on the alleged seizure of Makinwa’s home.

“Which of your daddies bought house for Toke Makinwa on credit and now AMCON has repossessed the house?,” Olusegun asked.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:














