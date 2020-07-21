Leke, son of Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has taken to social media to question the love people have for God.





In a post on his Instagram page, Leke said he noticed that he gets fewer engagements when he shares posts on Bible passage while irrelevant posts get lots of likes.





He also wondered why people are just after distractions and are always on the lookout for flaws in men of God so as to judge them.

“I posted Bible passage at most would get 1,500 likes. I post heart shaped pothole and get 7, 500 views,” he wrote.

“I post morning devotional, l get 120 likes. People don’t really want God, they’re just after distractions or what they can use to judge you. What’s is wrong with us?”





Leke, who is a pastor at RCCG, had made the news in March after some social media users expressed reservations with his mode of dressing which they said was akin to that of a “ganster”.





His father also stirred controversies on Twitter recently after some Nigerians faulted his birthday message to Foluke, his wife, on her 72nd birthday.





The clergyman however, replied his critics, saying his comments about his wife were only for “his children.”





