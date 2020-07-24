The Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has appealed to the state government to address the issue of shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.





Blessing Israel, chairman of the association, made the plea on Thursday, while receiving relief packages donated by Unilever PLC.





NANNM appreciated Unilever PLC for donating 11,088 cartons of baby powder, which would be distributed to all maternal/child care centres and hospitals in Lagos state.





Speaking during the presentation, according to NAN, Israel alleged that nurses and other health workers in state hospitals had resorted to reusing PPE due to shortage.

“There are some PPE that should not be reused, but nurses and other health workers are being asked to reuse them,” she said.





“It is not good enough, because it will continue to endanger the lives of health workers and the patients that are not COVID-19 positive in the hospitals.





“Our members have been reusing face masks, which are supposed to be the cheapest of all the PPE. I think, at this period, face masks should be manufactured in the state as well as the country, so as to check its shortage.”





Israel added that nurses had contracted the virus, because they were unnecessarily exposed.





“Many of our members are psychologically down at the moment; we appreciate the state government for its efforts, but we want them to do more for our people,” Israel added.





“We cannot fight the government, but be partners in progress; so, we must reason together to ensure that we curtail and eradicate COVID-19 in the state.”





Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had expressed concern over lack of PPE for health workers, which has contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among medical personnel in Africa, with over 10,000 confirmed to have contracted the virus.





