Monday, July 20, 2020
Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand justice for a young man who was said to have committed suicide after he was added to a “list of rapists” on the microblogging platform.

In June, a Twitter user (@nanichianese) had published names of men whom she claimed were sexual abusers. She also claimed she was asked to compile the list for “safety purpose”.

“I’ve heard some folks asked for a compounded list of abusers to avoid safety purposes. I’ll add to this thread as I find out more names,” she wrote.





Izu Madubueze, who was said to have been on the list, had reached out to the lady to find out whom his accuser was so he could clear his name.

The curator of the said list was however said to have refused to disclose the victim’s identity, claiming the victim would prefer to remain anonymous.
After further prodding, she disclosed the harassment was not physical but she won’t be revealing any further details.

 Izu then penned a note asking her to extend his sincere apology to the victim for any form of harassment he could have put her through “though he was still shocked at the accusation”.

Izu would later take his life. His last tweet on July 17, read “Oh and if you’re reading this, I’m dead lol”.
The curator of the said list has since deactivated her account amid reports that she had made advances at Izu in the past but was rejected.

Izu’s death has provoked outrage on Twitter wherein users are demanding for justice with the hashtag #JusticeForIzu.

Quite a number of users have also suggested a stiff penalty be attached to false rape accusations to curb the trend of weaponising rape.

“Accusing someone falsely of rape knowing it would ruin their reputation and everything they’ve worked for including their life is pure evil… If your best comeback against someone is to accuse them falsely, then you’re weak, wicked and beyond redemption! #JusticeforIZU,” a Twitter user said.

“Women who falsely accuse men of sexual crimes should have to register as sex offenders and serve a mandatory jail term. False rape allegations should be taken seriously too. Nobody should ever suffer from this, it’s becoming too much,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:




















Latest Nigerian News
