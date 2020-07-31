Expand Global Industries Ltd, a soap making company in Ibadan, has expressed sadness over the death of Gbadebo Richard , a student of the University of Ibadan (UI), at its factory.





The 21-year-old was said to have mistakenly fell into a machine and was consequently crushed to death in the process.





In a statement on Thursday, Aliyu Jibril, the company’s human resources manager, said the tragic incident happened on Tuesday.





“We deeply regret to announce that a colleague from an external third-party company was involved in an incident that took place at our Ibadan plant on Tuesday, 28 July 2020,” the statement read.





“Our onsite emergency team immediately stopped all operations and promptly informed the relevant authorities of the incident. The local authorities arrived onsite within minutes to carry out the necessary investigations and safely transport the deceased to the morgue where an autopsy could be conducted.”





The company said its representatives have already met with the deceased’s family, adding that it “will continue to engage with the family and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.”





The statement added that the company has also partnered with the police and other relevant agencies to unearth the circumstances leading to the student’s death.





“Expand Global Industries Limited is working closely with the police and ministry of labor to ascertain the circumstances leading up to this tragic incident. Both departments are proceeding with external investigations into this matter and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the safety protocols observed,” it read.





“We understand that there may be queries from concerned stakeholders towards this tragic incident. Please be rest assured that further information will be shared once available.”





According to the company, production at site will remain suspended until further notice.





“Production at site remains suspended until further notice. The safety and health of our people is of utmost importance to us. Our company has stringent safety protocols in place to ensure that every employee operates in a safe working environment.”









