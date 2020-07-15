





This was part of the resolutions reached by the state governments at the end of a virtual meeting initiated on Tuesday by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria otherwise called DAWN Commission in collaboration with the forum of South-West education commissioners, special advisers on education and the State Universal Basic Education Board chairmen.The Federal Government had on July 8 reversed its earlier decision authorising schools’ reopening for Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 students, who are expected to participate in the Junior Secondary School Certificate and the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations respectively.According to the statement made available to journalists, on Wednesday, by the Director-General of the Commission, Seye Oyeleye, the statement read in parts, “The Forum, after careful deliberations, considering peculiarities of each state and options available reached a consensus on the subject matters and are expresses thus: On WAEC examinations; State Commissioners for Education have signified readiness to sit students for the 2019/2020 WAEC examinations.“At the least, August 3rd, resumption for final year SSS3 students, states should approach the Federal Government at the first instance seeking the postponement of the WAEC exam by at least three weeks from proposed resumption. At the second instance states should directly approach WAEC to seek for an extension of the WAEC Examinations to week commencing August 24.“All schools, when reopening should have in place incident managers and classroom wardens for every school and every classroom. The designation of the Quality Assurance Department for each state to issue a Safety Compliance Certificate to each school before reopening.”The state governments also urged WAEC to encourage the administering the use of Computer-Based Tests while each state should deliberately intensify efforts and invest more in education technology.