Footage of Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman dancing to a song by Burna Boy during the entrance to his welterweight title defence fight on Sunday has surfaced online.





The Nigerian Nightmare, as he is also referred to, took on America’s Jorge Masvidal in the first UFC card outside America held at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.





In the 48-second clip, Usman can be seen adorning a Nigerian flag, dancing and singing along as ‘Anybody’, a song released in 2019, blared through the speakers.

He also delivered some Zanku moves, a dance form made popular by Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian singer.





Usman defeated the American in a dominant performance and retained his title.











Watch the video below:





