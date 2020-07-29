



The West African Examination Council, WASSCE, has extended its registration for private candidates.





WASSCE extended its registration for private candidates to August 28, 2020.





The body made the disclosure in a post via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.





It said: “This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020.”





This is coming after the Federal Government had approved the reopening of secondary schools across the country.





