



The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Lagos State has said Senior Secondary School students will resume on August 3.





Amusa Olawale, the president of NAPSS, Lagos State chapter, disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday.





According to Olawale, there was a plan to ensure the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is conducted in September.





“In the last meeting the South-West governors had with the commissioners for education, they discussed how WASSCE would be conducted in September, because if these pupils don’t sit for the exam, the 2020/2021 session will be seriously affected,” he said.

Olawale added that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had given them permission to resume as long as the necessary guidelines are met.





“We had a meeting with the Director General, Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education and we shall be resuming on August 3.





“We have been given clearance for reopening of schools, but if a school does not have the requirements, they won’t be allowed to resume.





“For this reason, we also set up NAPPS quality assurance committee to go round and ensure our members meet up with these requirements,” he added.





