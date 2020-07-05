The West African Examination Council has advised Nigerians to disregard the purposed timetable for the 2020/2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination timetable circulating online.
The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, told newsmen on Sunday that the timetable circulating online was not from the examination body.
He said, “The timetable in circulation did not emanate from WAEC, Nigeria. Please, disregard.”
The body had initially scheduled to hold the exam between April 6 and June 5 but postponed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.