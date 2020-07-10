Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday faulted the cancellation of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.





Atiku warned that the cancellation of WAEC puts Nigeria at risk because most countries’ economy has its basis on education.





Recall that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had announced an indefinite postponement of the 2020 WAEC for Nigerian students.





Adamu had explained that it was better for students to lose an academic year than be exposed to the dangers of COVID-19.





However, Atiku stressed that the cancellation was not in the interest of Nigeria.





In a series of tweets, the former Vice President warned that such action would put Nigerian students behind their fellow contemporaries.





He wrote: “WAEC Cancellation Puts Nigeria At More Risk.





“As a parent and investor in the education sector, I wish to register that the Nigerian government’s policy of unilaterally cancelling the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, held annually by the West African Examinations Council, is not in Nigeria’s best interest.





“At a time of the global COVID19 pandemic, it is understandable that an abundance of caution is put in place to save lives. However, caution, without consultation, and thoughtful action, may be counterproductive.





“1.5 million Nigerian youths write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination annually. To abruptly cancel this examination is to set back our nation’s youth, and place them behind their contemporaries in other West African countries.”





