Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Federal Government’s decision to reopen schools by September 2020.





Atiku said he is elated at the decision by the government to reopen learning institutions that have been closed down as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.





The Federal Government yesterday provided some specific guidelines for reopening of schools in the country.





The guidelines announced by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Friday cover four thematic areas.





Other reports have it that the government has consulted widely and had decided that schools will reopen on September 5 and the former VP sees this as a welcome development.





Recall that Atiku had faulted the cancellation of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, by the Federal Government





He had warned that the cancellation of WAEC puts Nigeria at risk because most country’s economy has its basis in education.





Reacting to the new development, Atiku tweeted, “I am elated at reports that @NigeriaGov and WAEC have resolved to shift the date of examinations to September 5, 2020.”





