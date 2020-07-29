Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, has asked to meet the little boy whose action to his mother, who had sought to punish him for a misdeed, has gained traction on social media.







A video clip had gone viral on Monday showing the young boy, who was in tears from his mum’s beatings, confidently telling her to “calm down” and give him a “last chance” rather than express her fury.

Reacting to the viral video in a statement on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu asked to meet the boy, stating that he would be acquiring exclusive rights to his utterance “calm down” as a catchphrase.





The governor said he was moved by the clip while commending the young boy’s sobriety, which he said was reflected in his promise of “last chance” despite being told he was a regular offender.





“The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind,” Sanwo-Olu said while addressing Lagosians.





“Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys. Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity. It’s a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s heart of sacrifice and faith.”





The governor, while addressing Muslims on how to comport themselves for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration amid the COVID-19 crisis, urged inhabitants of the state to not be swayed.





“We need to emulate and demonstrate his sense of self-restraint at this time the world is combating the scourge of COVID-19. We need to be moderate in our celebration and also observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus,” Sanwo-Olu added.





“The world needs the responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus. I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away by the ‘excitement of the moment’.





“…We are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months. Let’s calm down! Meanwhile, I would like to meet the young boy since we both have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’.”





