



The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber to arrest him and met the lady there, who gave her name as Towobola.





The policemen after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

One of the police officers, who identified himself as Wyclef, brought out his phone and started to record the lady.





Wyclef is seen mocking Towobola and telling her that young ladies were fond of dating men with questionable wealth, which often lands them in trouble





He mockingly states that if he were to woo the young lady, she would not give in to his advances but would rather have s3x with criminals.





The policeman subsequently asked her if she was a virgin and how many men she has slept with.





Towobola said she was 25 and a graduate of the University of Ibadan and had just completed her National Youth Service Corps.





The lady, while wailing and pleading with Wyclef that she was unaware of the suspect’s atrocities, said she only paid him a visit on the day of the arrest.





However, Wyclef and his colleagues, including one Gboyega, made sexist remarks against the 25-year-old.





Wyclef in particular accused her of being a prostitute, as she pleaded her innocence.





“Why did you leave your former boyfriend that you are having sex with to follow an armed robber?” he demanded.





She replied, “I don’t have a boyfriend. You can check my phone. I just finished serving as a corper and collected my NYSC discharge certificate three days ago.”





Wyclef further asked, “Why did you break up with the person that deflowered you?”





She said, “He broke up with me himself because we used to fight a lot,” as the cop interjected, saying it was because she was promiscuous.





The policeman said, “If he (suspected robber) doesn’t have money and car, will you have an affair with him?”





“I do business and it is because he said he wants to buy shoes from me; please, I am begging you to stop recording me,” she replied.





She also denied Wyclef’s claim that she passed the night at the suspect’s house, saying she only visited “to assist him in cooking.”





“Are you saying he has not had s3x with you since you met?” Wyclef asked.





“It was today that he attempted, but it didn’t happen, you can ask him,” she replied.





Wyclef later faced the camera and boasted that he “catches suspects like fowls”.





Reacting to the video, the IGP condemned the actions of the police officers and said they would be brought to justice.





A tweet by the police said, “The Inspector-General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.





“The IGP while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unravelling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.





“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”







The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing some police officers in Ibadan, Oyo State, harassing a 25-year-old female suspect.