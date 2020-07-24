





The couple who got married in July 2016, had announced they were expecting their second child together.However, the singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to announce the arrival of their baby boy.She also shared a video of her son lying on her chest shortly after he was born on July 23.According to her, the baby has been named Win Wilson.She said “Happy Birthday WIN!!!“Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.”Watch the video below;