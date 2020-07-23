Hundreds of N-Power volunteers stormed the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital on Thursday, protesting their unpaid stipends.





They also protested their sudden disengagement by the President Muhammadu Buhari government without a substantial exit package.





The protesters stormed the National Assembly chanting anti-government and anti-Sadiya Farouq songs.





The volunteers claimed that since the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management was created and with Sadiya Umar Farouq in charge, things have not been the same.

The protesting N-Power beneficiaries are demanding permanent employment or the payment of the sum of N600,000 to each beneficiary before disengagement.





They also want the removal of Sadiya Umar Farouk, for frustrating the programme.





The protesters who came from the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, also demanded payment of the batch A and B beneficiaries until the transition is completed.





Addressing reporters, National President of the N-Power volunteers, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, said it would be a disaster for the country if the government pushed over 500,000 beneficiaries back into the labour market.





