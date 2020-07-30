Dozens of security personnel attached to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, swiftly responded to gunfire from Boko Haram on Wednesday.





The incident occurred during the governor’s tour of Baga.





Zulum was on his way to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of Borno.





Earlier, the governor and his entourage visited Kukawa community.





Baga is located near the Lake Chad border.





The commercial fishing centre is about 196 kilometers from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.





Elements of Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group, are suspected to be operating in the axis.





In a video obtained by PRNigeria on Thursday, armed escorts, including Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) members, took positions after insurgents shot at the convoy.





Despite the tensed situation, most of them moved on foot as they cleared the way.





Zulum, who remained in his vehicle, was successfully shipped to safety.





It was not the first time his motorcade was attacked by terrorists.



Watch Video:





