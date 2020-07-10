

The high profile criminal lawyer who has led over 100 criminal cases from financial crimes, wire & mail fraud, political corruption, medicare fraud, large drug crimes, murder, gun offenses, sex offenses, etc.



Mr. Pissetzky is a well-respected member of the legal community. He has represented many clients in high-profile cases, and is frequently quoted in the press. He regularly appears on TV as the legal consultant/advisor regarding high profile criminal cases.Gal will be representing Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi in the law court. He has claimed his client is innocent of all charges levied against him by the United States.A certain twitter handle with the name @AyoBankole posted a video of Hushpuppi’s lawyer, Gal, with his detailed profile.Watch video below;