Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Federal Government.





The Buhari-led administration suspended Ibrahim Magu as he is to face the probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.





Melaye, popular for his jesting words and mocking songs has released yet another song ”Karma na shege” on Tuesday, July 7.







In the song, Melaye mentioned that he had once told President Muhammadu Buhari that there were people like Magu in his administration. According to him, the president failed to listen to him but karma has brought the deeds out.





Watch the video below





