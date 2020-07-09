Nollywood veteran actor Jimmy Johnson best known for his character as “Okoro” of the in NTA TV series, “The village headmaster” has died.
According to the Nollywood actress, Funke Kate Adepegba, Johnson died after a brief illness at Garki Hospital, Abuja on Wednesday.
Details later….
