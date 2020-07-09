 Veteran actor Jimmy Johnson aka Okoro of “The Village Headmaster” is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Nollywood veteran actor Jimmy Johnson best known for his character as “Okoro” of the in NTA TV series, “The village headmaster” has died.

He was aged 79.

According to the Nollywood actress, Funke Kate Adepegba, Johnson died after a brief illness at Garki Hospital, Abuja on Wednesday.

