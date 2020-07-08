





The U.S., the hardest hit country by the coronavirus posted a new single day world record 60,209 new cases on Tuesday.It was a record for a 24-hour period, Johns Hopkins University tally showed.The total caseload is now 2,991,351.The death toll now stands at 131,362, with 1,114 additional deaths counted.“I think we are in a good place,” President Donald Trump said resignedly Tuesday.Worldometers.info which also tracks the pandemic put the virus caseload of the U.S. at 3,097,084.And the death toll was estimated at 133,972 as at Wednesday 02:31 GMT.Brazil which has the second worst virus case in the world has 1,674,655 cases.The death toll was estimated at 66,868, as at early Wednesday.